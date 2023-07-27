Logo
Sport

Frenchman Dembele signs for Al-Ettifaq
Sport

Frenchman Dembele signs for Al-Ettifaq

Frenchman Dembele signs for Al-Ettifaq

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Olympique Lyonnais - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - September 7, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais' Moussa Dembele during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

27 Jul 2023 04:24AM (Updated: 27 Jul 2023 04:38AM)
French striker Moussa Dembele has joined Al-Ettifaq as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Olympique Lyonnais, the Saudi Pro League club said on Wednesday (Jul 26).

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"Moussa Dembele, welcome to Al-Ettifaq," the club posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Dembele proved to be a sensation in the Scottish league after signing for Celtic in 2016, helping them to back-to-back treble titles.

He joined Lyon in 2018 and after spending a woeful half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Atletico Madrid where he played only seven games, he returned to the Ligue 1 side where he made 172 appearances in all competitions netting 70 goals.

Earlier on Wednesday, the club also signed Scotland defender Jack Hendry from the Belgian side Club Brugge.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in December, several big names have been linked with the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

Source: Reuters

