Frenchman Fils reaches ATP Finals for first time

PARIS, Nov 4 : Arthur Fils sealed his first qualification for the season-ending ATP Finals on Wednesday, thanks to compatriot Quentin Halys' 6-3 1-6 7-6(9) victory over American Frances Tiafoe in the Paris Masters second round.

• Fils, 22, will be the 10th Frenchman to play in the tournament, and the first since Gael Monfils in 2016.

• The world number seven joined Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli in the eight-man field.

• Jannik Sinner has also qualified but will not compete due to injury, leaving two places still available.

• Fils won two trophies this year — his first ATP Masters 1000 crown at the Cincinnati Open and the Barcelona Open — but missed the Australian Open and French Open due to injuries.

• The ATP Finals will be held in Turin from November 15-22.