Sport

'Frenemies' Djokovic and Kyrgios to play practice match before Australian Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 8, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the final match against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2022 Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his quarter final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov REUTERS/Mike Segar
09 Jan 2023 12:53PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 12:53PM)
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will rekindle their bromance by playing a practice match before the Australian Open, giving the latter a chance to stretch his legs before the year's first Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, ranked 22nd in the world and runner-up at last year's Wimbledon, has not played since October. He missed the United Cup and also pulled out of warm-up tournaments due to an ankle injury.

Australian Open organisers said "tennis' most famous frenemies" will play each other at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Djokovic had said last week that he had discussed playing a practice match with Kyrgios, adding that the Australian wanted shorter sets.

The pair were once at loggerheads and had a frosty relationship when Kyrgios labelled Djokovic "boneheaded" and a "tool".

But Kyrgios defended the Serbian when he was detained and then deported ahead of last year's Australian Open, leading to an unexpected friendship blossoming between the two ahead of the Wimbledon final where Djokovic won in four sets.

Source: Reuters

