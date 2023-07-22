Friendly match in England abandoned after hearse is driven onto pitch

A pre-season friendly between English lower-division teams Dunston UTS and Gateshead FC had to be abandoned after masked men drove a funeral hearse onto the pitch on Friday.

According to a Gateshead supporter who spoke to BBC, posters were thrown out of the car's window in protest before "two people in ski masks" exited the hearse, got into a silver car, and drove off.

"Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after halftime, tonight's match has been abandoned by the referee," Gateshead wrote on Twitter.