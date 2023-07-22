Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Friendly match in England abandoned after hearse is driven onto pitch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Friendly match in England abandoned after hearse is driven onto pitch

22 Jul 2023 06:43AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A pre-season friendly between English lower-division teams Dunston UTS and Gateshead FC had to be abandoned after masked men drove a funeral hearse onto the pitch on Friday.

According to a Gateshead supporter who spoke to BBC, posters were thrown out of the car's window in protest before "two people in ski masks" exited the hearse, got into a silver car, and drove off.

"Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after halftime, tonight's match has been abandoned by the referee," Gateshead wrote on Twitter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.