Sport

Fritz edges Murray to reach quarters in Washington
Aug 4, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) celebrates after match point against Andy Murray (GBR) (not pictured) on day seven of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) (R) shakes hands with Andy Murray (GBR) (L) after their match on day seven of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
05 Aug 2023 06:47AM
LOS ANGELES : American Taylor Fritz won an entertaining three-hour battle against Andy Murray 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4 in their rain-delayed match on Friday in Washington DC and will face Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals in the evening session.

The veteran Scot overcame an early break of serve in the marathon first set to force a tiebreak that was dominated by the three-time major champion.

The American top seed broke again early in the second set which was enough to seal the set and stretch the contest into a decider.

In the tight third set, Fritz took advantage of a sloppy service game from Murray to arrive on the doorstep of victory at 5-4.

But Murray was not done and threatened to level when he jumped ahead 0-40 in the next game.

Fritz, who crushed 17 aces, managed to serve his way out of trouble and hit a lovely lunging volley to set up match point, which he converted with a cross-court forehand winner.

The match showcased not only both players' raw power but also their versatility, with each deploying deft drop shots at critical times in the match, often leading to entertaining rallies on a hot and humid day.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov reached the semi-finals without hitting a ball after he was handed a walkover by Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

Source: Reuters

