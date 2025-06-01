Front wing changes a waste of money, says Hamilton

BARCELONA :Formula One's stricter front wing flex tests have made no difference and the money spent on making changes would have been better given to charity, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton said on Saturday.

The rule change had been eagerly awaited for the Spanish Grand Prix weekend with some hoping it might help slow runaway leaders McLaren.

Instead, the Woking-based team swept the front row at the Circuit de Catalunya with championship leader Oscar Piastri on pole position and his closest rival Lando Norris more dominant than ever.

"It has not made a difference," said seven times world champion Hamilton, who qualified fifth with hopes of reaching the podium.

"It's been a waste of money. It's just wasted everyone's money. Everyone's wings still bend, it's just half the bending, and everyone's had to make new wings and spend more money to make these," added the Briton.

"It doesn’t make sense... I would have given that money to charity."

McLaren boss Andrea Stella said his team, runaway leaders in the constructors' standings after six wins from eight of 24 rounds, had always considered the 'game-changer' talk to be overblown.

"The technical directive was a big talking point. It was quite immaterial. It was always going to be minor when you look at the numbers," the Italian told Sky Sports television.

"It entertained to have this kind of debate but our simulations said everything was very small. We weren't concerned from this point of view."