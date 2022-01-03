Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Froome halts 2022 season preparations due to knee injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Froome halts 2022 season preparations due to knee injury

Froome halts 2022 season preparations due to knee injury

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 9 - Cluses to Tignes - France - July 4, 2021 Israel Start-Up Nation rider Chris Froome of Britain in action during stage 9 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

03 Jan 2022 01:19PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 01:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chris Froome's preparations for the 2022 season have suffered a setback due to a knee injury, the four-times Tour de France champion said.

The Briton said scans had revealed damage to a tendon and he suggested the condition "flared up" due to his aggressive pre-season training routine.

"For the last 10 days or so I've been getting quite a lot of pain on the outside of my knee while I'm pedalling," Froome said https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hV2TQPNafiY&t=30s&ab_channel=ChrisFroome on YouTube.

"Unfortunately I think getting back into training these past couple of weeks I might have been a little bit too keen, pushing a little too much.

"I'm not too sure where I'm going to start the racing season. This is definitely going to push everything back slightly."

Froome spent more than three weeks in hospital after breaking his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a high-speed crash in 2019.

The 36-year-old competed in the Tour de France in 2021 with Israel Start-Up Nation, finishing in 133rd place.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us