Frustrated Argentina suffer shock 2-1 defeat at Paraguay

ASUNCION : A stunning bicycle kick from Antonio Sanabria and a second-half header from Omar Alderete gave Paraguay a well earned 2-1 home win over Argentina in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Argentina took the lead through Lautaro Martinez 11 minutes into the game but Paraguay soon levelled after Gustavo Velazquez's cross found Eduardo Sanabria, who unleashed a superb overhead kick that left goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez helpless.

The shocked visitors struggled to find their feet and two minutes after the break, Paraguay defender Alderete headed in from a free kick following a foul by substitute Leonardo Balerdi on Julio Enciso.

World Cup champions Argentina are top of the standings with 22 points from 11 matches while Paraguay moved up to sixth place, level on 16 points with Uruguay who play on Friday.

The top six are guaranteed a place at the 2026 finals.