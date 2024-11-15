Logo
Sport

Frustrated Argentina suffer shock 2-1 defeat at Paraguay
Sport

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Paraguay v Argentina - Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion, Paraguay - November 14, 2024 Paraguay's Diego Gomez in action with Argentina's Alejandro Garnacho and Nicolas Tagliafico REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Paraguay v Argentina - Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion, Paraguay - November 14, 2024 Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister in action with Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Paraguay v Argentina - Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion, Paraguay - November 14, 2024 Argentina's Lionel Messi during the match REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Paraguay v Argentina - Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion, Paraguay - November 14, 2024 Argentina's Enzo Fernandez in action with Paraguay's Diego Gomez REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Paraguay v Argentina - Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion, Paraguay - November 14, 2024 Paraguay fans with flares after winning the match REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo
15 Nov 2024 09:54AM
ASUNCION : A stunning bicycle kick from Antonio Sanabria and a second-half header from Omar Alderete gave Paraguay a well earned 2-1 home win over Argentina in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Argentina took the lead through Lautaro Martinez 11 minutes into the game but Paraguay soon levelled after Gustavo Velazquez's cross found Eduardo Sanabria, who unleashed a superb overhead kick that left goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez helpless.

The shocked visitors struggled to find their feet and two minutes after the break, Paraguay defender Alderete headed in from a free kick following a foul by substitute Leonardo Balerdi on Julio Enciso.

World Cup champions Argentina are top of the standings with 22 points from 11 matches while Paraguay moved up to sixth place, level on 16 points with Uruguay who play on Friday.

The top six are guaranteed a place at the 2026 finals.

Source: Reuters

