Frustrated Bournemouth held to 0-0 draw at 10-man Palace

LONDON :Bournemouth had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, despite the hosts being reduced to 10 men late in the first half after defender Chris Richards was sent off for a second yellow card.

The first period at Selhurst Park was a cagey affair with the most notable moment arriving in stoppage time when Richards was dismissed after being adjudged to have pulled back forward Justin Kluivert by referee Sam Barrott, resulting in his second caution.

Despite their man advantage for the whole second half, Bournemouth failed to capitalise and manager Andoni Iraola will be very disappointed that his team could not find a winner as they chase a spot in European football next season.

Bournemouth remain in eighth place on 49 points, their highest ever tally in a Premier League season, with five games still to play. Palace stay 12th on 44 points from 33 games.

"It's a point where before the game it's not a bad result. But considering how this game has gone, it's a big missed opportunity," Iraola told a press conference.

Richards had earlier been booked for a foul on Dango Ouattara in a game littered with yellow cards, with referee Barrott dishing out nine in total.

In a game with few chances, the best fell in the first half to Bournemouth centre back Dean Huijsen when a well-worked short corner ended up at the his feet after a scuffed shot from Antoine Semenyo, but the Spaniard failed to turn it into the goal.

Both teams made changes at the break, Palace taking off Eberechi Eze for Jefferson Lerma, while Iraola substituted Alex Scott for Lewis Cook, the midfielder perhaps lucky not to receive a second yellow card himself for a foul on Ismaila Sarr.

Palace came into the game having shipped 10 goals in their last two games in heavy defeats to Champions League-chasing Manchester City and Newcastle, but their defence looked solid despite having a man fewer for half of the game.

The London club restricted Bournemouth to half-chances, giving them a boost before an FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa at Wembley next Saturday.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner made more changes in the second half, removing striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and midfielder Adam Wharton with 15 minutes to go, perhaps with one eye already on next week's tie.

A win next week would take the London club one step closer to winning a major trophy for the first time in their history and a place in European competition next season.

Four minutes of injury time gave Iraola's men hope of finding a winner but a wayward, long-range effort from Semenyo was all they could muster as Palace held on comfortably to take a well-earned point.