Frustrated Enrique remains hopeful for PSG's progress in Champions League

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique was left frustrated after Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but remained hopeful that the Ligue 1 winners would progress to the next round of the continental competition.

PSG, winless in their last four Champions League outings, are 26th on the table with four points from five matches, two spots below the threshold for a place in the knockout phase playoffs.

"We gave a bad impression, a bad impression from the first minute," Enrique told PSG TV after the 10-man visitors failed to find an equaliser for Kim Min-jae's first-half strike.

"Bayern Munich were superior to us in the first half... we thought we had chances and I think the start of the second half was better. But after Ousmane (Dembele) was sent off, we suffered."

Ligue 1 leaders PSG, who host Nantes on Saturday, will visit RB Salzburg for their next Champions League match in December, followed by clashes with Manchester City and VfB Stuttgart in January.

"It'll be difficult to get those points back, but there are still three games left and we have to hope to qualify," Enrique said.