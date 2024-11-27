Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Frustrated Enrique remains hopeful for PSG's progress in Champions League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Frustrated Enrique remains hopeful for PSG's progress in Champions League

Frustrated Enrique remains hopeful for PSG's progress in Champions League

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Atletico Madrid - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 6, 2024 Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique after the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

27 Nov 2024 12:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique was left frustrated after Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but remained hopeful that the Ligue 1 winners would progress to the next round of the continental competition.

PSG, winless in their last four Champions League outings, are 26th on the table with four points from five matches, two spots below the threshold for a place in the knockout phase playoffs.

"We gave a bad impression, a bad impression from the first minute," Enrique told PSG TV after the 10-man visitors failed to find an equaliser for Kim Min-jae's first-half strike.

"Bayern Munich were superior to us in the first half... we thought we had chances and I think the start of the second half was better. But after Ousmane (Dembele) was sent off, we suffered."

Ligue 1 leaders PSG, who host Nantes on Saturday, will visit RB Salzburg for their next Champions League match in December, followed by clashes with Manchester City and VfB Stuttgart in January.

"It'll be difficult to get those points back, but there are still three games left and we have to hope to qualify," Enrique said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement