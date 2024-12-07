Frustrated PSG held to goalless draw at Auxerre

AUXERRE, France : Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain were held to a 0-0 draw at Auxerre on Friday as the visitors dropped further points after their second straight stalemate.

Coming off a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Nantes, PSG looked dominant from the outset but struggled to find a way through a solid Auxerre defence.

PSG's Goncalo Ramos came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half with a header that was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Donovan Leon.

Leon continued his impressive form after the break, making several key saves to keep PSG at bay, while Vitinha hit the woodwork in another missed opportunity for the visitors in the 69th minute.

PSG remain atop the standings with 34 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille, who face St Etienne on Sunday. Auxerre sit eighth with 20 points, just outside the European places on goal difference.