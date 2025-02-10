Serie A leaders Napoli held at home by Udinese

NAPLES, Italy : Napoli missed the chance to move a provisional six points clear atop Serie A after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Udinese on Sunday, their second successive stalemate.

Napoli, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw at AS Roma last week, now have 55 points, four clear of second-placed Inter Milan, who host Fiorentina on Monday. Udinese are 10th on 30.

In an eventful first half, both teams had chances to break the deadlock but Scott McTominay opened the scoring for Napoli in the 37th minute with a pinpoint header from close range following a corner by Matteo Politano.

Udinese's Jurgen Ekkelenkamp equalised three minutes later with a swerving long-range right-foot shot that deceived goalkeeper Alex Meret and flew into the bottom corner.