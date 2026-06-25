Fuelled by anger, South Africa take surprise place in World Cup last 32

ATLANTA, June 25 : Dismissed by the pundits as no-hopers, South Africa turned their anger into rocket fuel and blasted into the World Cup's knockout stages for the first time with a 1-0 win over South Korea on Wednesday night.

After a hapless display in their opening game against co-hosts Mexico at Azteca Stadium and a fortuitous penalty that earned them a point against the Czech Republic in their second fixture in Atlanta, a transformed and more attacking line-up leaped into the runners-up berth in Group A with victory over South Korea in Monterrey.

“This team was under immense pressure, not only on the field but off the field,” said captain Ronwen Williams.

“And for the players to show up, when our backs were against the wall … I mean, when I saw the publications posting potential teams to go at the group stage and we were given no chance, you know that fuels something inside of us, that everyone is against us.

“We used that as motivation and as energy to fight. And the fight that the guys showed … amazing.”

It is the first time in four attempts that they have progressed past the group stage. In 2010 when the World Cup was held in South Africa, they suffered the ignominy of being the first host nation to be eliminated at the first hurdle.

“I think we played a very good game, tactically,” coach Hugo Broos said.

“Everybody did their job. The difference between this game and our previous match (against the Czechs) was that when we had the ball we were very dangerous, and that was very important,” said coach Hugo Broos.

”We had very quick players on the pitch and used them all, finding the spaces.”

But poor finishing has always been the hallmark of South African football, and it took until the 65th minute before they broke the deadlock.

“We had a few chances in the first half and I told the players at halftime to keep on believing. I’m very proud of the performance of my team,” said the 74-year-old Belgian coach, who retires after the tournament.

Goalscorer Thapelo Maseko, whose South African club Mamelodi Sundowns loaned him out in January when he could not make the team, has been catapulted to national hero status.

“I feel like I’m dreaming. I missed some goals, I missed some chances. But in the end I was able to help the team. We prevailed, and that is all that matters,” the 22-year-old said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)