Fuerth secure first Bundesliga home win
13 Dec 2021 12:44AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 12:59AM)
FUERTH, Germany : Bottom club Greuther Fuerth scored their first ever Bundesliga home win and their first victory in any competition this season with a 1-0 success over Union Berlin on Sunday.

Havard Nielsen scored the winner in the 56th minute after Union failed to clear a corner, giving the hosts their first win of the campaign on matchday 15 after 13 losses and a draw.

It was Fuerth's first Bundesliga home win after 23 failed attempted with 18 defeats and five draws.

The Bavarians had set a record last week with their 12th consecutive league loss in a 7-1 demolition by Bayer Leverkusen.

Union, bidding to break into the top four with a win, dominated the final 20 minutes but despite a flurry of chances had to settle for sixth place on 23 points.

Fuerth are still bottom on four.

Source: Reuters

