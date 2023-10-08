Fulham ease to 3-1 win over Sheffield United

LONDON :Fulham secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Sheffield United at Craven Cottage on Saturday to leave the visitors bottom of the Premier League table, in a game overshadowed by an injury to United's Chris Basham.

Fulham wrapped up the game in added time when Willian first attempted a cross and then gathered the headed clearance in the visitors' area before getting his shot away which the keeper got a hand to but couldn't prevent finding the bottom corner.

Fulham went 2-1 up in the 76th minute when Tom Cairney appeared to slip as he shot from distance and his looping effort hit the underside of the bar before going in off the back of keeper Wes Foderingham.

That goal came eight minutes after the visitors had levelled through an own-goal by Antonee Robinson, which came in controversial circumstances.

Issa Diop pulled up injured when in possession but the visitors' James McAtee gathered the ball before playing it out wide to Yasser Larouci, and his ball across the face of the goal was turned into his own net by Robinson.

After a scoreless first half, Fulham broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute when Andreas Pereira played a perfect ball into the path of Bobby Decordova-Reid who bided his time before firing past Foderingham.

The first half saw Basham go off injured after going over on his ankle when attempting a cross. The medical staff were on the scene immediately and there was a lengthy stop in play before United's captain was taken from the pitch.

The opening half saw little in the way of clear-cut chances, but it was the home side who seemed the likelier to score.

Fulham's best chance in the first half came in the 19th minute when Carlos Vinicius showed his strength in holding off Anel Ahmedhodzic before teeing up Willian, but his shot after a good first touch brought a fine save from Foderingham.

United failed to create a single attempt on goal in the first half, and although they improved after the break, it wasn't enough, as they remain without a win and with just one point.

Fulham's third win of the season sees them move on to 11 points.