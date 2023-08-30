Logo
Sport

Fulham beat Tottenham on penalties in League Cup
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Second Round - Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - August 29, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic in action with Fulham's Kenny Tete Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Second Round - Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - August 29, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Dane Scarlett in action with Fulham's Antonee Robinson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
30 Aug 2023 05:18AM
LONDON : Fulham beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 on penalties to reach the third round of the League Cup after they drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez failed to find the net with their third penalty as Fulham keeper Marek Rodak saved low to his left, before Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete both scored for Fulham to complete the victory.

Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute of the London derby through an own goal from Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven from close range.

Four-times winners Tottenham, who did not manage a shot on target in the first half, drew level after the break when Richarlison connected with a lofted pass by Ivan Perisic to nod home from a tight angle.

Source: Reuters

