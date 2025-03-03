Fulham condemn online abuse faced by Bassey after win over Man United

Fulham have condemned racist and homophobic abuse faced by their defender Calvin Bassey online after he scored in Sunday's FA Cup win over Manchester United.

Nigeria international Bassey gave his side the lead before halftime in the match that ended 1-1 at Old Trafford before Fulham overcame the hosts on penalties to qualify for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

"Fulham Football Club is utterly appalled at the racist and homophobic abuse received and subsequently shared by Calvin Bassey on social media after yesterday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United," Fulham said in a statement on Monday.

"We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour which has no place in football or society. Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Calvin Bassey, who will continue to receive our full backing.

"We will do everything in our power to work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators of these vile messages and taking the strongest form of action against them."

Manchester City's Kyle Walker also faced online racist abuse after their loss to Juventus in the Champions League in December.

Last month, City forward Khadija Shaw missed a match for mental health reasons after facing racist abuse following a loss to Arsenal in the Women's Super League.

"Fulham Football Club is committed to maintaining a firm stance against all forms of discrimination and remains dedicated to fostering an environment of respect and inclusion," Fulham added.

Fulham host Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 29.