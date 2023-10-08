Fulham ease to 3-1 win over Sheffield United

LONDON: Fulham secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Sheffield United at Craven Cottage on Saturday to leave the visitors bottom of the Premier League table, in a game overshadowed by an injury to United's Chris Basham.

Fulham wrapped up the game in added time when Willian found space in the visitors' area before getting his shot away which the keeper got a hand to but couldn't keep out.

Fulham went 2-1 up in the 76th minute when Tom Cairney's looping effort hit the underside of the bar before going in off the back of keeper Wes Foderingham.

It came eight minutes after the visitors had levelled through an own-goal by Antonee Robinson.

After a scoreless first half, Fulham broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute when Andreas Pereira played a perfect ball into the path of Bobby Decordova-Reid who bided his time before firing past Foderingham.

The first half saw United's Basham go off after going over on his ankle when attempting a cross.