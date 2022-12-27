Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fulham ease past nine-man Palace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fulham ease past nine-man Palace

Fulham ease past nine-man Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 26, 2022 Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Fulham ease past nine-man Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 26, 2022 Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic in action with Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Fulham ease past nine-man Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 26, 2022 Crystal Palace's James Tomkins is shown a red card by referee Andrew Madley Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Fulham ease past nine-man Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 26, 2022 Fulham's Tim Ream celebrates scoring their second goal with Aleksandar Mitrovic Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Fulham ease past nine-man Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Fulham - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 26, 2022 Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tim Ream celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
27 Dec 2022 01:10AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 01:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Fulham capitalised on Crystal Palace having two players sent off to stroll to a 3-0 away win in their first Premier League match after the World Cup.

Bobby De Corvoda-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic were on target for Fulham. Palace had Tyrick Mitchell sent off in the first half and James Tomkins followed him down the tunnel in the second after a second booking.

The victory moved Fulham to 22 points after 16 games while Palace lie 11th on 19 points after 15 matches.

Palace striker Jordan Ayew hit the bar with the first big chance of the game. Then Fulham struck, De Cordova-Reid glancing in a cross from Mitrovic after a sloppy pass from Joachim Andersen was intercepted.

Moments later Palace's fortunes unravelled further when Mitchell was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Kenny Tete. Tomkins's second yellow card came for pushing Mitrovic over.

Fulham took full advantage of having two extra players as Ream doubled their lead - scoring his first Premier League goal at the age of 35 - by rifling into the roof of the net following a knockdown by Mitrovic.

To the relief of US international Ream, referee Andrew Madley decided to award the goal after a VAR review despite the ball having hit Mitrovic's hand.

Mitrovic then got the reward that his all-action performance deserved, heading in a cross from Willian in the 80th minute to take his tally for the season to 10 league goals.

"It was the best possible way to start the season again," Mitrovic told Amazon Prime.

"They had the two red cards but even before the first we dominated the game and scored the goal. The red cards made it easy but we were really good all over the pitch."

Before kickoff there was a minute of applause in tribute to former Fulham defender George Cohen, a member of England's World Cup-winning team of 1966 who died last week aged 83.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Fulham football Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.