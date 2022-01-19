Logo
Fulham hit six again, equal 88-year record
Soccer Football - Championship - Fulham v Birmingham City - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - January 18, 2022 Fulham?s Antonee Robinson celebrates scoring their sixth goal with teammates Peter Cziborra/Action Images
Soccer Football - Championship - Fulham v Birmingham City - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - January 18, 2022 Fulham manager Marco Silva applauds the fans after the match Peter Cziborra/Action Images
19 Jan 2022 07:54AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 07:52AM)
LONDON : Fulham became the first English side to score six goals or more in three successive matches for 88 years as they thumped Birmingham City 6-2 on Tuesday.

Fabio Carvalho struck two for the Championship leaders who were 4-1 up by halftime while Neeskens Kebano, Tom Cairney and Antonee Robinson were also on target.

A Mark Roberts own goal began the rout.

Fulham also beat Bristol City 6-2 on Saturday while Reading were thrashed 7-0.

The last English club to achieve the feat was Chester City in the 1933-34 season.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

