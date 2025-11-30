Fulham inflict more home misery on Tottenham

LONDON, Nov 29 : Tottenham's woeful Premier League home form continued as Fulham claimed their first away victory of the season with a 2-1 win on Saturday thanks to early goals by Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson.

Tete's deflected shot put the visitors ahead after four minutes and two minutes later Wilson took advantage of Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario's mistake with a stunning second.

Fulham should have been home and dry before halftime with Samuel Chukwueze denied by the post and then by a goal-saving tackle by Micky van de Ven as Tottenham wobbled.

But the hosts were a different proposition after the break and dominated the game after Mohammed Kudus halved the deficit in the 59th minute with a powerful dipping shot.

Tottenham were unable to salvage anything though and have not won a home league match since the opening weekend.

They are in 10th place on 18 points while 15th-placed Fulham, who had lost their last five away league games, moved six points above the relegation zone.