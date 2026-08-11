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Fulham sign midfielder Charles from Southampton
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Fulham sign midfielder Charles from Southampton

Fulham sign midfielder Charles from Southampton

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - Southampton v Arsenal - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 4, 2026 Southampton's Shea Charles celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien/ File Photo

11 Aug 2026 06:40PM
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Aug 11 : Fulham have signed Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles on a five-year contract from Southampton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old joined for a reported fee of up to £30 million ($40.5 million).

"I'm buzzing to finally get it over the line. The Club has got a really good foundation, from the bottom to the top really," Charles told Fulham TV.

"To be here is a massive privilege. I hope to really kickstart my Premier League career. At such a good club as well, it's perfect for me, and hopefully perfect for the fans as well."

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Charles joined Southampton from Manchester City in 2023 and made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

($1 = 0.7408 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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