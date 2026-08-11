Fulham sign midfielder Charles from Southampton

Aug 11 : Fulham have signed Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles on a five-year contract from Southampton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old joined for a reported fee of up to £30 million ($40.5 million).

"I'm buzzing to finally get it over the line. The Club has got a really good foundation, from the bottom to the top really," Charles told Fulham TV.

"To be here is a massive privilege. I hope to really kickstart my Premier League career. At such a good club as well, it's perfect for me, and hopefully perfect for the fans as well."

Charles joined Southampton from Manchester City in 2023 and made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

($1 = 0.7408 pounds)