Fulham striker Mitrovic joins Saudi club Al-Hilal

Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has joined Saudi side Al-Hilal from Premier League Fulham, the two clubs announced on Saturday (Aug 19).

The four-time Asian champions said Mitrovic's contract would run until 2026 but did not give any financial details. British media said the Saudis paid more than £46 million (US$58.6 million) for the forward.

The Saudi Pro league has signed a host of Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January.

Mitrovic was Fulham's top scorer in four of the last five seasons, netting 14 Premier League goals in the 2022-23 campaign to guide them to 10th spot.

The move ends extensive talks between the two clubs for the 28-year-old's services after the London side reportedly rejected an initial bid for the striker.

Al-Hilal are the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, having won 66 trophies, and hold the record for league and Asian Champions League titles with 18 and four respectively.