Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge

Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Fulham - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 26, 2024 Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Fulham - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 26, 2024 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez in action with Fulham's Tom Cairney REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Fulham - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 26, 2024 Fulham's Harry Wilson celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Fulham - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 26, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action with Fulham's Sasa Lukic Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Fulham - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 26, 2024 Fulham's Raul Jimenez shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
27 Dec 2024 01:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Fulham came from behind to beat neighbours Chelsea 2-1 after a 95th minute goal from substitute Rodrigo Muniz gave the visitors all three point in the Premier League on Thursday.

It was Fulham's first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979 and put a dent in second-placed Chelsea's title hopes as the hosts stay on 35 points, four points off the pace having played two games more than leaders Liverpool who host Leicester City later.

Chelsea took the lead after 16 minutes when Cole Palmer danced past two defenders and slid the ball through Issa Diop's legs into the bottom corner to score a classy goal.

But Fulham's second-half energy and determination paid off in the 82nd minute when Harry Wilson headed home from close range for the club's first goal at Stamford Bridge since 2011.

Muniz clinched all three points when he swept home a pass from Sasa Lukic in the dying moments of the match to take Fulham up to eighth with 28 points from 18 games. It was Chelsea's first league loss since a 2-1 defeat on Oct. 20 at Liverpool.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement