Sport

Fulham win 2-1 at Wolves after Sessegnon scores in first minute
Fulham win 2-1 at Wolves after Sessegnon scores in first minute

Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - February 25, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes scores their first goal past Fulham's Bernd Leno Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - February 25, 2025 Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - February 25, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri shoots at goal REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
26 Feb 2025 05:43AM
WOLVERHAMPTON, England : Fulham secured a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday to boost their hopes of European football, with Ryan Sessegnon giving them a first-minute lead before Rodrigo Muniz scored the winner after the break.

Sessegnon put Fulham in front after 58 seconds, striking a low shot inside the far post after breaking down the left, before Joao Gomes blasted home an equaliser in the 18th minute.

However, Muniz restored Fulham's lead just after the restart with a chipped finish from the edge of the area.

Fulham rose to ninth on 42 points after 27 games, four points off the top four and two points behind fifth-placed Manchester City. Wolves stay 17th, five points above the drop zone.

Source: Reuters
