Fulham win 2-1 at Wolves after Sessegnon scores in first minute

WOLVERHAMPTON, England : Fulham secured a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday to boost their hopes of European football, with Ryan Sessegnon giving them a first-minute lead before Rodrigo Muniz scored the winner after the break.

Sessegnon put Fulham in front after 58 seconds, striking a low shot inside the far post after breaking down the left, before Joao Gomes blasted home an equaliser in the 18th minute.

However, Muniz restored Fulham's lead just after the restart with a chipped finish from the edge of the area.

Fulham rose to ninth on 42 points after 27 games, four points off the top four and two points behind fifth-placed Manchester City. Wolves stay 17th, five points above the drop zone.