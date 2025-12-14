Fulham win at Burnley for first time in 35 attempts

Dec 13 : Fulham eased away from the Premier League relegation zone with Harry Wilson inspiring them to a 3-2 win at struggling Burnley - the London club's first win at Turf Moor in 35 attempts.

Not since 1951 had Fulham returned from Burnley with a win but they ended that sequence while inflicting a seventh successive league defeat on Burnley who are in deep trouble.

It is now Burnley's worst run of losses in the top flight since 1895 and pressure is mounting on manager Scott Parker.

Emile Smith Rowe diverted in Wilson's low corner to give Fulham the lead as Burnley's defence went missing.

Lesley Ugochukwu levelled for the hosts from Josh Cullen's through ball but Fulham were gifted a second goal before halftime as an unmarked Calvin Bassey headed in Wilson's cross.

When the in-form Samuel Chukwueze set up Wilson for a dazzling finish to make it 3-1 it looked like Burnley were finished but Oliver Sonne scored his first league goal for the club late on to set up a tense finale.

Fulham saw the game out to earn their second away league win of the season and move up to 13th with 20 points while Burnley are five points from the safety zone in 19th.

"When I was (told about the record at Burnley) yesterday I was in shock to be honest," Fulham boss Marco Silva said.

"It's so many years and it's not because the teams didn't play against each other, it's more than 30 games without a win here. It was one of the things we spoke about.

"This group of players have been breaking some bad records for the club and unfortunately there have been many. Today was an important win and I think deserved."