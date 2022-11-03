Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fulham's Kebano out for several months with Achilles injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fulham's Kebano out for several months with Achilles injury

Fulham's Kebano out for several months with Achilles injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Aston Villa - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - October 20, 2022 Fulham's Neeskens Kebano celebrates after Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings scored an own goal and the third for Fulham Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

03 Nov 2022 10:15PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 10:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a ruptured Achilles in training this week, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo international has been a regular for Fulham this season, with three assists in 12 league appearances.

"He will now undergo specialist consultation and will be out of action for several months," Fulham said in a statement.

Marco Silva's promoted side, seventh in the standings with 19 points from 13 games, travel to champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.