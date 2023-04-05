Logo
Fulham's Mitrovic gets eight-match ban for shoving referee
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group G - Montenegro v Serbia - Podgorica City Stadium, Podgorica, Montenegro - March 27, 2023 Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts after missing a chance to score REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

05 Apr 2023 12:38AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 01:05AM)
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-match ban and a £75,000 (US$94,000) fine for shoving the referee during their FA Cup loss at Manchester United last month, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Serbian Mitrovic was sent off after confronting referee Chris Kavanagh and pushing him with his shoulder.

"We claimed the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the sending-off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee around the 72nd minute was clearly insufficient," the FA's independent Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

"The forward separately admitted that his behaviour and language after being sent off was improper, abusive, insulting and threatening."

Mitrovic will not be able to play for Fulham again until May.

During the second half of the 3-1 loss to United at Old Trafford, a confrontation broke out after Fulham's Willian was red-carded for handling the ball in the penalty area following a VAR review.

Fulham manager Marco Silva will also serve a touchline ban for two games along with a £20,000 fine.

Silva angrily addressed the fourth official before being shown a red card.

The London club were fined £40,000 for failing to prevent their players surrounding the referee.

Source: Reuters

