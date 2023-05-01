Logo
Sport

Fulham's Ream breaks arm against Man City, says Silva
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Manchester City - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - April 30, 2023 Fulham's Tim Ream fouls Manchester City's Julian Alvarez to concede a penalty REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Manchester City - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - April 30, 2023 Fulham's Tim Ream walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
01 May 2023 12:51AM (Updated: 01 May 2023 01:22AM)
LONDON: Fulham captain Tim Ream's season ended prematurely on Sunday (Apr 30) as he suffered a broken arm in the 2-1 home defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League.

The American defender, who conceded a penalty to allow City's Erling Haaland to score early on, fell awkwardly after slipping and went off with his arm in a makeshift sling.

"It looked clear Tim Ream will not play for us this season, broken his arm," Fulham manager Marco Silva said.

Tenth-placed Fulham also had midfielder Andreas Pereira carried off on a stretcher in the second half, adding to their problems with forward Aleksandar Mitrovic suspended and midfielder Willian also out.

"This is clearly the worst thing of the afternoon. The result, everything that's happened is not important when after the Mitrovic situation and Willian out as well, two more key players are out with serious injuries," Silva said.

"Let's hope Andreas is not so serious, but it looks serious. They're both in hospital and the medical staff will assess them."

Source: Reuters

