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Full day of play cancelled at Miami Open due to rain
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Full day of play cancelled at Miami Open due to rain

Full day of play cancelled at Miami Open due to rain
Mar 18, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Workers dry Butch Buchholz Court during a rain delay on day 2 of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Full day of play cancelled at Miami Open due to rain
Mar 18, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A worker dries Butch Buchholz Court during a rain delay on day 2 of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
19 Mar 2026 07:50AM
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March 18 : All first-round matches at the Miami Open scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled due to rain in South Florida and will be rescheduled, the tournament said.

Organisers had hoped the weather might improve to allow for a night session featuring American Venus Williams and Britain's Francesca Jones followed by Italy's Matteo Berrettini facing Frenchman Alexandre Muller, but the ocean-blue Grandstand court was rendered unplayable due to the relentless downpour.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and 13th-ranked Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic are the defending champions at the WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 event, the second leg of the "Sunshine Double" that comes on the heels of the Indian Wells tournament in the Southern California desert.

Source: Reuters
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