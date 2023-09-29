Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fury to fight Usyk in Saudi for undisputed heavyweight title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fury to fight Usyk in Saudi for undisputed heavyweight title

Fury to fight Usyk in Saudi for undisputed heavyweight title
Boxing - WBC World Heavyweight Title - Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 3, 2022 Tyson Fury during his ring walk before his fight against Derek Chisora Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
Fury to fight Usyk in Saudi for undisputed heavyweight title
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Titles - Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois - Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw, Poland - August 26, 2023 Oleksandr Usyk in action during his fight against Daniel Dubois REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
29 Sep 2023 11:43PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2023 12:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the world's undisputed heavyweight championship in Saudi Arabia at a date to be decided, organisers said on Friday.

Britain's Fury is the WBC world champion while Ukrainian Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

Talks for a blockbuster unification title fight were revived after breaking down months ago and organisers said it would be promoted by Queensbury Promotions, Top Rank, K2 and Usyk17 at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena.

"You can't run rabbit run anymore Usyk, you're getting it," Fury wrote on Instagram.

Heavyweight boxing's last undisputed champion was Britain's Lennox Lewis in 1999.

"This is the fight that everyone has wanted to see for some time and now it is finally happening - the world's two heavyweight champions going into the ring against one another," said Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, in a statement.

"It is the biggest fight in boxing, the world will be watching, and we are so proud to be the hosts for this spectacle as part of the fourth edition of our Riyadh Season celebrations."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.