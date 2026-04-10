Fury insists he's still the man to beat on return to the ring

LONDON, April 10 : Former world champion Tyson Fury said he remains the man to beat in the heavyweight division as he prepares to return to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday.

Boisterous Fury promised fans a knockout win over the bear-fighting Russian at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I'll knock his head right off his two shoulders," Fury told reporters on Thursday.

"I'll be like the gamecock on top of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he'll be like the knocked-out man sparked out on the floor."

The 37-year-old has spent the past 16 weeks in training camp in Thailand and said he feels close to his best despite coming out of retirement for the fifth time in his career.

Fury has not fought since losing by unanimous decision to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024, but believes he remains the division's leading draw.

"I actually feel sorry for Makhmudov because he's got to face me - an injury-free Tyson Fury, on good form," he said.

"Sooner or later, these so-called alphabetical world champions are going to have to fight me. Whoever's got belts will be begging me to fight by the end of the year - on their hands and knees, begging the Gypsy King to fight them."

The bout against Makhmudov will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix, underlining Fury's continued commercial appeal even after a 16-month absence from the ring.

"I'm the money man. When you mention Tyson Fury in heavyweight boxing, you know you're getting paid," Fury added.

Fury said his decision to return to the ring had been influenced by the car accident in Nigeria in December involving long-time rival Anthony Joshua, which killed two of the 36-year-old's close friends.

"When I heard that news, it was so sad and I thought to myself, life's very short," Fury said.

"Tomorrow's not promised to anybody so you've got to live every day like it's your last. And I thought to myself, 'I've still got love for this game. I know I can still do it'. So that's why I'm coming back."