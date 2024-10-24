Fury signs photo of Usyk punching him in head, hands it to Usyk

LONDON : World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk landed the first blow in his re-match with Tyson Fury as he got the British fighter to sign a photograph of him being punched in the face by the Ukrainian at a promotional event on Wednesday.

Usyk beat Fury on a split-decision in Saudi Arabia in May to become the four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion and they will fight again in the Gulf State on Dec. 21.

During a low-key and good-natured news conference at London's Guildhall, an immaculately-dressed Usyk pulled a photograph out of a briefcase showing him catching Fury in their first duel which he largely dominated.

After asking Fury to autograph it, he got his wish.

"I look like Shrek," Fury, who walked to table to the sound of Aqua's Barbie Girl, said as he penned his signature.

Fury, 36, later tickled Usyk after the obligatory stare down, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Usyk added Fury's WBC title to his WBA, WBO and IBF collection after clinching victory but vacated his IBF title which has since been won by Britain's Daniel Dubois.

"I'm looking forward to a fantastic fight, Oleksandr won the first fight fair and square," Fury said.

"I'll be a bit more focused, no complacency and there's nothing drastic I have to change. I will be victorious."

Usyk, unbeaten in 22 professional fights, wore a black suit, red tie and black gloves for the occasion and was calm and composed, as was his opponent.

"Hi everybody, I'm happy to be here. What is my motivation? I don't have motivation, only my regime, my concentration, this is my motivation," the Ukrainian said.