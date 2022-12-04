Fury taunts Usyk after beating Chisora to retain WBC title

LONDON : Britain's world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury stopped compatriot Derek Chisora in 10 rounds to retain his WBC title and complete a trilogy of wins over his old rival on a cold Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In front of a 60,000 crowd, Fury dominated from the opening bell but Chisora battled on bravely, repeatedly on the ropes but soaking up the blows from his taller and heavier opponent.

Chisora received treatment in his corner at the end of the seventh round as his right eye closed up, and the stoppage became merely a matter of time.

Referee Victor Loughlin finally stepped in, waving a halt with 10 seconds remaining in the 10th of the 12 scheduled rounds.

Fury, 34, took his unbeaten professional record to 33 wins and a draw as his outclassed 38-year-old opponent suffered a fourth defeat in his last five fights and 13th in 46 career bouts.

The 'Gypsy King' also beat Chisora comfortably in their previous encounters in London in 2014 and 2011 and Saturday was really a filler before a much bigger potential fight next year.

"Where's Oleksandr Usyk, the rabbit?," Fury roared at the crowd. He then stepped out of the ring to go face to face with Ukrainian Usyk, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion who had been watching ringside.

"Hey rabbit, you're next," he screamed.

"Me and you ... I'm going to write you off. I've already done one Ukrainian (Wladimir) Klitschko and I'll do you as well. You ugly little man. Let's get it on."

Usyk just smiled, saying nothing in reply.