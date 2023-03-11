Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fury, Usyk agree to terms for unification fight says Usyk lawyer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fury, Usyk agree to terms for unification fight says Usyk lawyer

Fury, Usyk agree to terms for unification fight says Usyk lawyer
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - WBC World Heavyweight Title - Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 3, 2022 Tyson Fury celebrates after winning his fight against Derek Chisora Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Fury, Usyk agree to terms for unification fight says Usyk lawyer
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's unified world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
11 Mar 2023 08:20AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2023 08:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed terms for their heavyweight unification bout on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London, a lawyer for Usyk told Reuters on Friday.

The two sides agreed late last year that they would fight to decide the undisputed heavyweight world championship after Britain's Fury retained his WBC title against Derek Chisora.

The deal will see Fury take a 70 per cent split to Usyk's 30 per cent.

ESPN said on Friday that Usyk had requested that Fury donate $1 million to his native Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country as part of the terms, though it was not immediately clear whether that was agreed upon.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.