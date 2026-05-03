Furyk names Cink and Leonard as US Ryder Cup vice captains

May 2 : U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk appointed Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard as his vice captains on Saturday, marking his first staff selections since being chosen to lead the Americans at next year’s matches at Adare Manor.

Furyk, a Ryder Cup participant for three decades as a player, assistant and captain, said the experience Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard bring from away matches would be an asset as the United States look to reclaim the trophy on European soil next year in Limerick, Ireland.

"I'm adding Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard to our team as vice captains," Furyk said in an interview on NBC during the network’s coverage of the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

"Both have some experience in away Ryder Cups and away Presidents Cups."

Cink, a five-times Ryder Cup player, previously served on Furyk's staff at the Presidents Cup in Montreal in 2024, which the U.S. won. Leonard, who is close to Furyk, was described by the captain as his "right-hand man."

"Justin, dear friend forever, but I'll tell you what, he's the most organised, meticulous person I know," Furyk said.

"When I got this job, the first guy I thought of was Justin Leonard."

Furyk said his decision to return to the captaincy was driven by the players, many of whom he has come to know through recent Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams.

"I love these guys," he said. "They show heart, grit, passion. I see how much they love to compete and I know how badly they want to win the Ryder Cup."

Furyk, who captained the U.S. team in 2018, said the challenge of an away Ryder Cup would require drawing on his three decades of experience in the event.

"I need to take that 30 years of experience and pour it into Adare Manor and put these guys in a great position so they can succeed," he said.

Furyk, a 17-times winner on the PGA Tour, was named captain last month after Tiger Woods declined the role following his arrest on a driving under the influence charge.

The U.S. last won a Ryder Cup in Europe in 1993.