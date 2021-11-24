Logo
'Future husband': world number one Barty announces engagement
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts during her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova REUTERS/Kelly Defina

24 Nov 2021 07:24AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 07:19AM)
World number one Ash Barty announced her engagement to longtime partner Garry Kissick on social media on Tuesday.

"Future husband," the Australian wrote in a caption to a photo posted on Instagram that showed the smiling couple embracing with her engagement ring in full view.

Barty, 25, will finish the year ranked world number one for the third consecutive time after winning five tournaments this season including Wimbledon to claim her second major title.

She last competed at the U.S. Open in September before returning home to Australia, and can expect the strong support of fans in Melbourne Park at January's Australian Open.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

