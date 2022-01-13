Gabon's Aubameyang out of quarantine and ready to play

YAOUNDE : Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to training on Thursday following the end of his COVID-19 quarantine ahead of their second game at the Africa Cup of Nations against Ghana in Yaounde on Friday.

He missed their opening Group C win over the Comoros Islands on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival at the tournament in Cameroon.

But while Aubameyang is back to lead the team, as they look to advance to the last 16, Gabon must do without coach Patrice Neveu, who has tested positive.

Defender Lloyd Palun and striker Kevin Mayi are also out after returning positive tests, the Gabon federation said.

Aubameyang said he was feeling fine after a week of isolation in his room.

"I got the opportunity to still be able to work in my room. I got a bike and made a circuit, trying to keep in shape as much as possible," he told his country’s federation Facebook page.

"It's not going to be easy, because it's not the same as match rhythm or proper training but we'll get it done.

"We're going to play a very difficult opponent who needs to win the game, so we'll have to be serious like we were in the first game. I know we'll have our chances."

