Logo
Logo

Sport

Gaethje shocks Topuria to win UFC lightweight crown at White House event
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Gaethje shocks Topuria to win UFC lightweight crown at White House event

Gaethje shocks Topuria to win UFC lightweight crown at White House event
Justin Gaethje leaves after his win against Ilia Topuria in their lightweight championship bout at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gaethje shocks Topuria to win UFC lightweight crown at White House event
Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Ilia Topuria in a lightweight title bout during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
Gaethje shocks Topuria to win UFC lightweight crown at White House event
Ilia Topuria is assisted as he leaves after his loss to Justin Gaethje in their lightweight championship bout at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gaethje shocks Topuria to win UFC lightweight crown at White House event
Fireworks go off as America's Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Ilia Topuria during "UFC Freedom 250" mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, in the early morning hours of June 15, 2026. SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS
15 Jun 2026 01:36PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, June 14 : American Justin Gaethje turned the tables on Ilia Topuria to claim a shock win and take the lightweight UFC crown at Sunday's "UFC Freedom 250" event on the lawns of the White House. 

After Topuria edged a thrilling first two rounds, Gaethje stunned the Spaniard with a crunching right hand before following it up with a brutal flurry of jabs that left his opponent's face swollen and bloodied.

Topuria appeared to have trouble seeing and was checked by a doctor before continuing through the fourth, but his corner threw in the towel before the final round.

“I cannot even believe it ... I knew I was going to have to get through the first round, his skills are unmatched when he’s fresh," Gaethje said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"But my durability, my tenacity and my heart were going to carry me through.”

The bout headlined the first professional sporting event to be hosted at the White House, a key part of U.S. President Donald Trump's celebrations of the nation's 250th anniversary.

In the co-main event, France's Ciryl Gane dominated Brazil's Alex Pereira before scoring a stunning second-round knockout win to become the interim UFC heavyweight champion.

Pereira, a former light heavyweight and middleweight champion, was looking to become the first UFC fighter to win titles in three divisions after stepping up to heavyweight.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement