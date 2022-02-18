Logo
Gakpo early goal gives PSV advantage against Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Play Off First Leg - PSV Eindhoven v Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - February 17, 2022 Maccabi Tel Aviv's Stipe Perica in action with PSV Eindhoven's Mauro Junior REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Play Off First Leg - PSV Eindhoven v Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - February 17, 2022 PSV Eindhoven's Joey Veerman and teammates after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
18 Feb 2022 04:11AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 05:03AM)
PSV Eindhoven claimed a 1-0 win over Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the first leg of their Europa Conference League knockout stage playoff tie on Thursday thanks to an early goal from Cody Gakpo.

The young Dutch winger received a through ball by Mauro Junior in the 11th minute and cleared a defender on the edge of the box before drilling a perfectly-placed shot into the bottom left corner to give the hosts the lead.

The Eredivisie side dominated the match but were not able to increase their advantage and will travel to Israel next week with a slim lead.

Elsewhere, Slavia Prague won 3-2 away at Fenerbahce while Danish side Midtjylland beat PAOK 1-0 at home. Austrian club Rapid Wien had a man sent off but still managed to scrape a 2-1 win over Vitesse Arnhem.

Source: Reuters

