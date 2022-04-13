Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Galal named new coach of Egypt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Galal named new coach of Egypt

Galal named new coach of Egypt

Zamalek coach Ehab Galal. (Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

13 Apr 2022 02:52AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 03:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ehab Galal has been named as the new coach of Egypt, replacing Carlos Queiroz who left the role this week, officials confirmed on Tuesday (Apr 12).

The 54-year-old is currently in charge of Pyramids FC in the Egyptian Premier League, who he joined at the start of the season and has led to the quarter-finals of the African Confederation Cup.

Galal will be tasked with lifting the mood of the national team after they lost on penalties to Senegal in the final of the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Last month they fell to the same opponents in the final African qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar, also via spot-kicks.

His first assignment will be the 2023 Cup of Nations qualifiers that kick off in June. The draw for those will take place on Tuesday.

Queiroz had discussions with the Egyptian Football Association about staying on as coach, but local media reported the two parties could not agree on the length of a new contract.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us