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Galatasaray deny Fenerbahce claims after derby brawl
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Galatasaray deny Fenerbahce claims after derby brawl

Galatasaray deny Fenerbahce claims after derby brawl
Soccer Football - Super Lig - Galatasaray v Fenerbahce - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 26, 2026 Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen clashes with Fenerbahce's Archie Brown and Irfan Can Kahveci after the match REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Galatasaray deny Fenerbahce claims after derby brawl
Soccer Football - Super Lig - Galatasaray v Fenerbahce - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 26, 2026 Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen clashes with Fenerbahce's Archie Brown after the match REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Galatasaray deny Fenerbahce claims after derby brawl
Soccer Football - Super Lig - Galatasaray v Fenerbahce - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 26, 2026 Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen clashes with Fenerbahce's Archie Brown as members of staff intervene after the match REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
27 Oct 2026 10:41PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2026 12:43AM)
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Oct 27 : Fenerbahce condemned a brawl that broke out on the pitch after their 2-1 derby defeat by Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday, with Galatasaray responding in a statement accusing their rivals of making misleading allegations.

Players and staff from both teams rushed onto the field after a confrontation. Galatasaray accused Fenerbahce's Archie Brown of physically attacking captain Abdulkerim Bardakci.

"The rivalry and tension of the derby do not give anyone the right to attack our players," Fenerbahce said in a statement, calling for an investigation and disciplinary action against those responsible.

"What happened cannot be dismissed as 'derby tension.' The behaviour of the opposing team's members, instead of reducing tension, fuelled the incidents."

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Galatasaray rejected the claims, describing Fenerbahce's statement as an attempt to compensate for defeat through false allegations and efforts to influence disciplinary proceedings.

"The statement made by our rival club is a clear example of the saying, 'The thief cries first to make the householder look guilty,'" Galatasaray said in a statement.

The Turkish champions alleged that Fenerbahce had provoked tensions from their arrival at the stadium, including making gestures before kickoff and antagonising opponents.

Galatasaray also criticised the refereeing, along with the conduct of Fenerbahce players Brown, Kerem Akturkoglu and Mert Hakan Yandas.

Reuters has contacted the Turkish Football Federation for comment.

Source: Reuters
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