Galatasaray forward Icardi to have surgery after ACL injury
Soccer Football - Europa League - Galatasaray v Tottenham Hotspur - RAMS Park, Istanbul, Turkey - November 7, 2024 Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - Europa League - Galatasaray v Tottenham Hotspur - RAMS Park, Istanbul, Turkey - November 7, 2024 Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi is stretchered off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Murad Sezer
08 Nov 2024 07:00PM
Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi will undergo surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in their 3-2 Europa League win over Tottenham Hotspur, the Turkish club said on Friday.

Argentine Icardi, who has already missed games this season due to a separate muscle injury, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher during Thursday's home game.

In a statement, Galatasaray said the 31-year-old "was diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and meniscus damage in the MRI examinations...

"Our player, who is scheduled for surgery, has started rehabilitation before surgery."

Galatasaray are third in the Europa League standings and lead the Turkish top flight.

Source: Reuters

