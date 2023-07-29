Logo
Sport

Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Icardi from PSG
Sport

Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Icardi from PSG

Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Icardi from PSG

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Super Lig - Galatasaray v Trabzonspor - Nef Stadyumu, Istanbul, Turkey - February 5, 2023 Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi celebrates after the match REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

29 Jul 2023 01:09AM (Updated: 29 Jul 2023 01:45AM)
Turkish club Galatasaray have started official talks to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St Germain, The Super Lig side announced on Friday (Jul 28).

The Istanbul-based side said in a statement that they are in talks to sign Icardi from the French Ligue 1 champions on a permanent deal.

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May, their first since the 2018-19 season. Icardi, 30, was on loan to Galatasaray last season, where he delivered an impressive performance with 22 goals and seven assists in 24 league appearances.

Winger Wilfried Zaha also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal earlier this week following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

Source: Reuters

