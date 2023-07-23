Logo
Sport

Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Zaha
Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Zaha

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 13, 2023 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/FIle Photo

23 Jul 2023 11:14PM
Turkish giants Galatasaray confirmed on Sunday they are in negotiations to sign Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha, following the expiry of his contract with Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Zaha, 30, came up through Palace's academy and has spent the majority of his career at the London club, apart from a two-year spell with Manchester United.

He has played over 450 games for Palace, scoring 90 goals.

He has also been capped 31 times by the Ivory Coast, having made his debut in 2017. He played for England at youth level and made two appearances for their senior side before switching his international allegiance.

"Official negotiations have started with professional footballer Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha regarding the transfer of the player to our club," Galatasaray said in a statement on social media.

Galatasaray claimed a record-extending 23rd league title in May, their first since the 2018-19 season.

Source: Reuters

