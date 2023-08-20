Logo
Galatasaray sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2023 Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File photo

20 Aug 2023 04:30AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2023 05:27AM)
Turkish Super League champions Galatasaray have signed Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan, with the option of buying him later, the club said on Saturday (Aug 19).

Galatasaray will pay Ziyech €3.6 million for the 2023-2024 season and €2.9 million for the 2024-2025 season if he transfers to the club on a permanent basis.

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May and their first since the 2018-19 season.

Mauro Icardi has also joined Galatasaray from Paris St Germain, as has Wilfried Zaha following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

Source: Reuters

