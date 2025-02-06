Galatasaray sign Lemina from Wolves

Galatasaray have signed midfielder Mario Lemina from Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers for 2.5 million euros ($2.60 million), the two clubs said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Lemina has signed a one-and-a-half year contract with the Turkish side with an option for an additional season.

Lemina had not played for Wolves since January 6 after falling out with manager Vitor Pereira.

He was stripped of the Wolves captaincy in December after an altercation with West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen.

Under the terms of the agreement with Galatasaray, he will earn 1.3 million euros for the remainder of the 2024-25 season and 2.5 million euros a season after that, according to a Galatasaray statement.

Gabon international Lemina joined Wolves in 2023 from Nice and spent two years at the Midlands club, making 77 appearances and scoring six goals.

($1 = 0.9614 euros)