Galatasaray sign midfielder Demirbay from Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray have signed German midfielder Kerem Demirbay from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champions said on Thursday.

Galatasaray said they would pay Leverkusen 3.7 million euros ($4.04 million), while Demirbay would earn one million euros per season.

The 30-year-old joined Leverkusen in 2019 from Hoffenheim, scoring 15 goals in nearly 150 games across all competitions.

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May, their first since the 2018-19 season.

They signed Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract earlier in July.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal last month, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

($1 = 0.9154 euros)