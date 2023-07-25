Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Galatasaray sign winger Zaha on free transfer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Galatasaray sign winger Zaha on free transfer

Galatasaray sign winger Zaha on free transfer

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 13, 2023 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

25 Jul 2023 04:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Winger Wilfried Zaha has joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal, the Turkish champions announced on Monday, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

The Ivory Coast international began his career at Palace and made more than 450 appearances for the club, netting 90 goals.

Galatasaray said in a statement on the club website that Zaha would be paid a signing fee of 2.33 million euros ($2.58 million) and would earn 4.35 million euros a season.

The 30-year-old came through the Palace academy and spent most of his career at the London club, apart from a two-year spell at Manchester United.

Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr were reported to have been interested in signing him.

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May, their first since the 2018-19 season, and will enter the Champions League in the second qualifying round.

($1 = 0.9042 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.